Canada Post issues Red Service Alert for Eastern Newfoundland
In light of the severe weather conditions in Eastern Newfoundland, notably St. John's, Clarenville and the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, the corporation says it is unsafe to send Canada Post delivery agents to deliver mail today. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Surprise
|62,000
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan '17
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC