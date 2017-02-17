Burin Peninsula communities mark 75th anniversary of naval disaster
The Burin Peninsula communities of St. Lawrence and Lawn marked the 75th anniversary of the disaster that left the USS Truxtun and USS Pollux shipwrecked and claimed the lives of 203 American sailors on Saturday. Bonavista-Burin-Trinity MP Judy Foote spent Saturday in the two communities, attending the events and remembering those lost in the tragedy.
