Burin drug bust sees 11 people charged
A drug bust in Marystown sees police seize a quantity of prescription pills and 11 people arrested. The RCMP said an ongoing investigation on the Burin Peninsula resulted in 11 people being arrested, including five drug trafficking charges.
