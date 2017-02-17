Burin drug bust sees 11 people charged

Burin drug bust sees 11 people charged

A drug bust in Marystown sees police seize a quantity of prescription pills and 11 people arrested. The RCMP said an ongoing investigation on the Burin Peninsula resulted in 11 people being arrested, including five drug trafficking charges.

