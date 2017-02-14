Broadway's Come from Away Cast, Creatives Set for Guggenheim Preview This Weekend
On Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents a discussion with Canadian writing duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine, and Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley on the creative process behind the new musical Come From Away , which will open on Broadway on March 12. The discussion will be moderated by Michael Paulson, theatre reporter with The New York Times, and the cast will perform highlights from the show. In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world.
