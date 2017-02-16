Blizzard conditions expected to ease up around noon; metro schools closed
A blizzard warning remains in effect as of 5 a.m. this morning with Wednesday's snowfall accumulation in St. John's and area at 44 centimetres and counting as of 4:30 a.m. this morning. Schools in St. John's Metro Region will be closed for the day due to weather conditions, the English School District has said.
