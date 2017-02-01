Billy Elliot takes centre stage in St...

Billy Elliot takes centre stage in St. John's

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A young boy named Billy Elliot will be entertaining audiences in St. John's this weekend, with his tale of the power of art to overcome adversity. Atlantic Light Theatre's version of Billy Elliot , the musical based on the 2000 film, opens Thursday night and runs until Sunday.

