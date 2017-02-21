Armed robbery at C.B.S. restaurant, 2 suspects flee scene
At 9 p.m. Friday, RNC officers and a dog unit responded to Dragon 88, on the town's main road. Police said the restaurant had been held up by two masked men who fled from the crime scene on foot.
