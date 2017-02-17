Angus Bruneau, businessman and philanthropist, dead at 81
Bruneau was the founding dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at Memorial University in 1968, founded Fortis Inc. in 1987 and was a well known philanthropist in the city of St. John's. Over the years, Bruneau and his wife Jean have donated millions to Memorial University, and in a statement MUN Dean of Engineering Greg Naterer extended his condolences to the family.
