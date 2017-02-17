Angus Bruneau, businessman and philan...

Angus Bruneau, businessman and philanthropist, dead at 81

Read more: CBC News

Bruneau was the founding dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at Memorial University in 1968, founded Fortis Inc. in 1987 and was a well known philanthropist in the city of St. John's. Over the years, Bruneau and his wife Jean have donated millions to Memorial University, and in a statement MUN Dean of Engineering Greg Naterer extended his condolences to the family.

Newfoundland

