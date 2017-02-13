All St. John's area schools closed as...

All St. John's area schools closed as blizzard sweeps into Newfoundland

54 min ago

Police were advising people to stay off the roads Tuesday morning, as a blizzard started in St. John's and across the Avalon Peninsula. All schools in the St. John's metro area were closed for the day on Tuesday, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for eastern Newfoundland.

