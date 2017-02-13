All St. John's area schools closed as blizzard sweeps into Newfoundland
Police were advising people to stay off the roads Tuesday morning, as a blizzard started in St. John's and across the Avalon Peninsula. All schools in the St. John's metro area were closed for the day on Tuesday, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for eastern Newfoundland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|St Gerard
|61,997
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan '17
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC