Air ambulance helicopter moved from St. John's, and no-one told medical dispatchers
The air ambulance helicopter that is usually tasked to provide service to the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas was moved out of the region last week with no apparent notice to medical dispatchers, CBC News has learned. Those dispatchers found out the helicopter had been redeployed away from St. John's only after they tried to co-ordinate a critical-care transport call.
