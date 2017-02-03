After massacre, Canadian Jews form 'rings of peace' around mosques
Hundreds of Jews and other Canadians formed "rings of peace" around mosques across Canada on Friday in a show of interfaith solidarity with Muslims following a deadly shooting attack during prayers at a Quebec City mosque January 29. Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old French Canadian student known for far-right nationalist views, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder for the rampage that left six dead and 19 wounded. The human rings took place at the initiative of Yael Splansky , the senior rabbi at Toronto's Holy Blossom Temple .
