a Heather St John's 1, Stafford Town 2 - Reds claim crucial victory in battle against the drop
The pitch was heavy after the week's rain, with both sides struggling to pass the ball around in the opening period. The home side had the first shot after five minutes, but it was well saved by Conor Alderman at the expense of a corner, which was wasted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Staffordshire Newsletter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Anon
|61,983
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC