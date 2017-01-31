A final KISS goodbye: Newfoundlander buried in custom-made coffin
A man from Bell Island will be buried in a custom built coffin designed as a tribute to the rock and roll band he loved. Kenny Miller died of cancer on Saturday, Jan. 28. in Cambridge, Ontario.
