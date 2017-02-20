8 sailors rescued from sinking boat near Burin Peninsula
Eight crew on a sinking vessel near the Burin Peninsula were rescued by search and rescue teams on Friday, according to Joint Task Force Atlantic. JTF said Friday night that all eight crew members from a vessel in distress were hoisted onto a Cormorant helicopter about 130 nautical miles south of Burin.
