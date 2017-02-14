14-year-old St. John's boy sought; te...

14-year-old St. John's boy sought; teen missing since Friday

Read more: CBC News

Robert Noftall was last seen in the Avalon Mall area of St. John's on Friday afternoon wearing a black coat and grey sweatpants, according to police.

Newfoundland

