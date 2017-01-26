Work resumes on Maritime Link project...

Work resumes on Maritime Link project, but not at site of fatal accident

The company building the Maritime Link in southwestern Newfoundland says some work is resuming on the project, but not at the Indian Head site where a worker died two weeks ago. "All transmission line stringing and overhead work continues to be on hold and we will take the necessary time required to fully understand what happened," said Emera in a statement to CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

