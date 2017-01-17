Woman in Corner Brook in critical condition after single-vehicle crash
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say a car was found on its side in a ditch on O'Connell Drive, near Allen's Road around 7 a.m. on Monday, with the driver unresponsive inside. Emergency responders had to cut her seatbelt to get her out.
