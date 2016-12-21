Where are the Newfoundlanders in the NHL? Former players discuss hockey's future

The 2017 World Junior Hockey Championships are in full swing, but with the Canadian team without a Newfoundlander or Labradorian for nearly a decade, some are questioning the strength of the game in the province. There hasn't been a player from N.L. on the Canadian World Junior team since Luke Adam in 2010, and although there were once six Newfoundlanders in the National Hockey League, Adam Pardy of the Nashville Predators is the only one remaining.

