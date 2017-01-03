Waste not: Baie Verte mine ships rock to South Carolina
The construction of a docking facility at the Anaconda mine began in 2016, and will allow the shipment of more than three million tonnes of waste rock. A gold mine on the Baie Verte Peninsula is reducing waste and creating jobs by shipping crushed rock to the United States.
