Waste not: Baie Verte mine ships rock to South Carolina

The construction of a docking facility at the Anaconda mine began in 2016, and will allow the shipment of more than three million tonnes of waste rock. A gold mine on the Baie Verte Peninsula is reducing waste and creating jobs by shipping crushed rock to the United States.

