Washington faith leaders reject immigration orders in Sunday sermons

The sun had just risen when the head of St. John's Church across the street from the White House broke from his standard practice of avoiding politics and spoke passionately against sweeping new restrictions on immigration ordered by President Donald Trump. Reverend Luis Leon, St. John's rector, told the 20 people gathered for the early Sunday service that he was a Cuban refugee who came to the United States as a child and that Friday's executive order barring entry to refugees fleeing violence in Syria was "very personal."

