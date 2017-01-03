Wandering pup returns home after 8-day search in CBS
After eight days on the run, Lilly - the little Shetland sheepdog that led her family and friends on an extensive search throughout Conception Bay South - buried her face in her owner's lap and dozed off. The children played down the hall while the family's other dog, Oliver, begged for attention with his paws against the screen door.
