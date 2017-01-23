Volunteer groups honoured
During the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Newfoundland and Labrador's National Philanthropy Day in November, two volunteer groups doing great work for Cancer Care were recognized with Spirit of Philanthropy Awards.a Power to Hope from Clarenville received Outstanding Philanthropist Award and the Keith Keating Memorial Basketball Tournament received the Outstanding Special Event Award.a These two dedicated and committed volunteer groups work tirelessly in support of cancer care in Newfoundland and Labrador and are both so deserving of these awards and recognition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|cazcrick
|61,886
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC