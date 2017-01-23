Volunteer groups honoured

During the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Newfoundland and Labrador's National Philanthropy Day in November, two volunteer groups doing great work for Cancer Care were recognized with Spirit of Philanthropy Awards.a Power to Hope from Clarenville received Outstanding Philanthropist Award and the Keith Keating Memorial Basketball Tournament received the Outstanding Special Event Award.a These two dedicated and committed volunteer groups work tirelessly in support of cancer care in Newfoundland and Labrador and are both so deserving of these awards and recognition.

