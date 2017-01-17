Video of Annapolis Valley woman skati...

Video of Annapolis Valley woman skating through flooded woods goes viral

Jessica Spinney had no idea a video of her skating through a wooded area of South Berwick would span the globe. The video, posted on YouTube Jan. 15, shows Spinney gracefully gliding in between trees surrounded by glass-like ice while her boyfriend, Kyle Hicks, has his camera rolling.

