Two bodies removed from duplex that caught fire in Stephenville, N.L.
Fire officials say the bodies of two people have been recovered from a duplex that caught fire in Stephenville, N.L. Fire Chief Wayne Reilly says his crew was called to the scene of the blaze at about 3:10 a.m. today. He said firefighters discovered two dead people inside, but offered no details about them since the next of kin had not been notified.
