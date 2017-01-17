Trudeau's town hall tour moves to New...

Trudeau's town hall tour moves to New Brunswick, with hundreds expected at event

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries on his cross-country series of town halls today in New Brunswick, with stops in three communities after drawing a large crowd in Halifax on Monday. Trudeau's day will begin at an open forum in Fredericton hosted by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce and MP Matt Decourcey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr True 61,878
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan 7 not same luck 4 deer 2
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC