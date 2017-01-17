Trudeau's town hall tour moves to New Brunswick, with hundreds expected at event
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau carries on his cross-country series of town halls today in New Brunswick, with stops in three communities after drawing a large crowd in Halifax on Monday. Trudeau's day will begin at an open forum in Fredericton hosted by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce and MP Matt Decourcey.
