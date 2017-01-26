Trent Butt to stand trial on murder, arson charges, preliminary inquiry rules
Provincial Court Judge Bruce Short ruled Monday that there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial with first-degree murder and arson charges against Trent Butt of Carbonear. Trent Butt of Carbonear, the man accused of killing his young daughter and then setting his home ablaze last year, will stand trial on first-degree murder and arson charges, a preliminary inquiry at provincial court in Harbour Grace has ruled.
