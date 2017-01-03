Three moose appear at Tim Horton's dr...

Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, keeping officers on run

There are 1 comment on the The Guardian story from Yesterday, titled Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, keeping officers on run.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Three wayward moose may have been on the prowl for a caffeine pick-me-up when they showed up at a Tim Horton's drive-thru in St. John's, N.L. The large animals ambled into a parking lot on Commonwealth and Park Avenue in Mount Pearl at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Police and wildlife officers pursued the moose for a couple of hours as they toured around Coleman's Supermarket, City Hall and the Centennial Square area.

Tim

Toronto, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/world/canada/2017/01/can...
