The Once nominated for International Folk Music Award

Co-written by Chris Kirby, the song is nominated for International Folk Song of the Year, along with "Play By Your Own Rules" by Sam Bush, "Move Me" by Sara Watkins, "Black Man in a White World" by Michael Kiwanuka and Inflo, and "Ain't Nobody" by Dori Freeman. "We Are Love" is featured on The Once's latest CD, an EP called "We Win Some We Lose," which was released last October.

