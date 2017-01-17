Suspected armed man who barricaded himself in home arrested in Port Saunders
The RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man from Port Saunders Wednesday morning, after he allegedly barricaded himself in his home alone with a weapon. A man who barricaded himself in his home on the Northern Peninsula and claimed to be armed has been taken into custody, police say.
