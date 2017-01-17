Suspect sought after Corner Brook store robbed
Police are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a Corner Brook auto supply store. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released photographs of a man believed to be responsible for a theft in Corner Brook on Jan. 2. Police say the break-in occurred between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at an automotive supply store in the Broadway area.
