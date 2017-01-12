Sugar is the 'alcohol of the child,' says children's health expert
A children's health expert in the United States says families should watch their consumption of sugar during breakfast - and calls it the "alcohol of the child." Dr. Robert Lustig, a harsh critic of sugar consumption, says between breakfast cereals and juices, many children are eating far too much added sugar every morning.
