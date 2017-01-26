Storm surge possible on west coast, Northern Peninsula
A weather system approaching the Northern Peninsula and the west coast of Newfoundland brings the possibility of storm surge in some areas, the Department of Municipal Affairs, Fire and Emergency Services warned in a news release Saturday afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Bay St. George, Corner Brook and vicinity, Gros Morne, Parsons Pond-Hawke's Bay, Port Saunders and the Straits, where higher-than-normal water levels are expected throughout Saturday due to strong southwesterly winds and low atmospheric pressure.
