Storm knocks out power, closes schools in parts of Atlantic Canada

16 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

More than 80,000 customers were still without power in many parts of New Brunswick this morning after a blustery mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds moved through the Maritimes. The utility says 60 per cent of customers in Moncton and Sussex should have power restored by tonight, while other communities like Tracadie and Miramichi should have power back by around the same time.

Newfoundland

