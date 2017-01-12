St. John's-metro hit hard by overnight storm
A snowfall warning has ended for St. John's-metro and the Avalon Peninsula, but not before dumping about 30 cm on the region overnight. Up to midnight Sunday, Environment Canada recorded 16.4 cm of snow at St. John's International Airport.
