St. John's fire officials investigating mobile home fire
At approximately 11:49 a.m., units with the St. John's Fire District, Charleston, St. Andrews, James Island, and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Sheriffs Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Cooke Road on Johns Island, according to Ryan Kunitzer with the St. John's Fire District. The first fire department units that arrived on scene reported heavy fire venting from multiple windows of a single story mobile home structure, fire officials say.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|True
|61,858
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|2
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
