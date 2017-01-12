St. John's fire officials investigati...

St. John's fire officials investigating mobile home fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMBF

At approximately 11:49 a.m., units with the St. John's Fire District, Charleston, St. Andrews, James Island, and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Sheriffs Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Cooke Road on Johns Island, according to Ryan Kunitzer with the St. John's Fire District. The first fire department units that arrived on scene reported heavy fire venting from multiple windows of a single story mobile home structure, fire officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr True 61,858
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan 7 not same luck 4 deer 2
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,862 • Total comments across all topics: 277,953,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC