St. John's bars should adopt 'angel shot' system to protect female customers, says women's council
A Florida bar made headlines by letting female customers know they could order an "angel shot" to secretly ask the bartender for help in a dangerous or uncomfortable situation. The head of the St. John's Status of Women Council says a Florida restaurant's unusual method of protecting its female customers should be adopted by bars and eateries in this province.
