Springdale Street shooting being investigated as attempted murder, police say
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it is investigating Monday's shooting incident on Springdale Street in St. John's as an attempted murder. Officers responded to a residence on Springdale Street around 12:20 p.m. Monday after a report that a man had been shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Reality
|61,945
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC