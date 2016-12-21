Spectacular fireworks displays and pe...

Spectacular fireworks displays and performances across the country...

A massive fireworks display over Parliament Hill - usually reserved for July 1 - took place Saturday evening to mark the beginning of 2017 and a year-long birthday bash across the country. A kaleidoscope of colours cascaded behind the Parliament Buildings under a dark, overcast sky.

