Special Olympics generated $5.4 million in economic activity
According to the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance, the Special Olympics Canada 2016 Winter Games hosted by Corner Brook had an economic impact of $5.4 million for Newfoundland and Labrador. Nearly 1,000 athletes and coaches and 1,500 family and friends were in the Corner Brook area for the five days of competition last March.
