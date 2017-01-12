Snowmobiler charged for hitting pedes...

Snowmobiler charged for hitting pedestrian, 79, in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

A Happy Valley-Goose Bay man who police say struck a 79-year-old with a snowmobile on Wednesday morning has been charged. RCMP said the 34-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and breach of court orders.

