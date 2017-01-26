Snowfall warning closes some schools in western, central Newfoundland
A number of schools in central and western Newfoundland are close for the morning, and Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Friday. In Corner Brook, Deer Lake, Green Bay-White Bay and the Buchans areas, Environment Canada is warning of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow falling through the morning, before tapering to flurries in the afternoon.
