Snow got you down? St. John's newcomer sees the beauty in a downtown winter
Diego Pani came to St. John's with his fiancA©e from Italy in August, to study music at Memorial University. It was music that brought Diego Pani to St. John's, and it was music that guided him and his camera through the icy, powdered streets of downtown after the first big snowfall this winter.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|SKD
|61,806
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Sat
|not same luck 4 deer
|2
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Sat
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
