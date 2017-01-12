Slips, falls flood emergency rooms across eastern Newfoundland
Injuries caused by slips and falls greatly increased in eastern Newfoundland this week, according to an emergency room doctor at the Carbonear General Hospital. Emergency rooms saw twice as many visits due to falls and limb injuries on Monday than would be normally expected, says Dr. Christopher Patey.
