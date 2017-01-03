Sentencing postponed for teen charged in death of Alyssa Davis

The teenage girl who was driving the car Alyssa Davis, 17, was in when it crashed on the Conception Bay South Highway bypass in December 2015, killing Davis, has had her sentencing postponed until Jan. 18. A teenage girl who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Alyssa Davis had her sentencing postponed in St. John's provincial court Monday morning. The girl, who was 17 at the time, was driving the vehicle Davis, 17, was in when it crashed on the Conception Bay South Highway in December 2015.

