Rotary Club collections raise cash for two charities
THE Rotary Club of Kendal has thanked the people of Kendal for their generosity over the Christmas period with its charity collection for St John's Hospice and Sandgate School. A 1,150 was raised for St John's and a similar amount for Sandgate to facilitate a 'Kids Out' day organised and held by Rotary every year.
