RNC releases photo of downtown St. John's stabbing suspect

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released this image from surveillance video in downtown St. John's of a man believed to be a suspect in a stabbing incident on Dec. 4, 2016. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Major Crime Unit is looking for the public's assistance to identify a suspect in a downtown St. John's assault on Dec. 4, 2016.

