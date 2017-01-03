RNC investigating suspicious death in Wabush
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary sent out a press release today that they are investigating a sudden death in Wabush they believe is suspicious. The release stated that on January 7 just before 4 pm RNC officers in Labrador City responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence on Winter Ave in Wabush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|DNC
|61,818
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Sat
|not same luck 4 deer
|2
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Sat
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC