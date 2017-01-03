RNC investigating sudden death in Wabush
A sudden death at a residence in Wabush is being treated as suspicious, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a release Monday afternoon. A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at his Winter Avenue home when police responded to a call about a sudden death just before 4 p.m. The RNC's Major Crime Unit from St. John's and its Forensic Identification Services from Corner Brook will assist in the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|DNC
|61,818
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|2
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC