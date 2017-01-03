RNC investigating sudden death in Wabush

19 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

A sudden death at a residence in Wabush is being treated as suspicious, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a release Monday afternoon. A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at his Winter Avenue home when police responded to a call about a sudden death just before 4 p.m. The RNC's Major Crime Unit from St. John's and its Forensic Identification Services from Corner Brook will assist in the investigation.

