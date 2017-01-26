RNC charge 2 people with impaired driving after tips from public
Two drivers were charged with impaired driving by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Friday in St. John's and Paradise. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary charged two people with impaired driving in separate incidents on the northeast Avalon on Friday evening.
