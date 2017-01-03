Preliminary Inquiry set for man accus...

Preliminary Inquiry set for man accused of 2nd-degree murder in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

CBC News

Jonathan Henoche, accused of second-degree murder, appeared by video link in provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Tuesday. The dates have been set for a preliminary inquiry for a man facing a second-degree murder charge in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Newfoundland

